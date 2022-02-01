More Charges added to a Haughton Man Already in Jail for Possessing Child Pornography

More charges have been added to Michael James Nichols, 35, of the 100 block of Pine Creek Lane in Haughton, for possessing child pornography.



Nichols was arrested for downloading and possessing child pornography in December 2021. The day before his arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at Nichols’s residence, where they discovered Nichols had downloaded sexual images of prepubescent and younger children onto his computer. Detectives say after being read his rights and during his initial interview, Nichols admitted to downloading and possessing the images found on his computer. He was arrested and charged with 30 counts of the Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images.



During a thorough, forensic investigation, detectives found an additional 379 known child sexual abuse images, after sifting through tens of thousands of suspected child sexual abuse images stored on Nichols’s computer. In total, detectives say they found 409 images that are known identified victims on his computer.



Nichols, who is currently booked into the Bossier Max, has been charged on a total of 409 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images. His bond has been raised to 1.5 million dollars, from his initial bond of $300, 000.



Sheriff Whittington encourages anyone who may have been a victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sexual crime involving any other person to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.