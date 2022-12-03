More than 2000 Charges Added to A Bossier City Man Previously Arrested for Distributing Child Pornography

Bossier Sheriff detectives have updated the charges on Jacob Cade Robinson who was

taken into custody on November 29 on a single count of Distribution of Pornography Involving

Juveniles.



After a digital forensic examination of Robinson’s electronic devices, detectives found

2,400 images depicting child sexual abuse and images depicting the sexual abuse of animals.

Robinson now faces 2,400 counts of Possession of Child Pornography Involving Juveniles and

three counts of Possession of Videos Depicting the Sexual Abuse of an Animal. Detectives say

of the 2,400 images found on his device, 352 were identified as child pornography victims

ranging in age from infants to prepubescent juveniles.



Robinson is booked into the Bossier -Maximum Security Facility. A judge has set

Robinson’s bond at $24,030,000.



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against

children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.