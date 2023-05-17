MORE THAN 700 VOLUNTEERS REGISTERED TO ATTEND UNITED WAY’S DAY OF CARING

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) will host its most ambitious Day of Caring yet on Wednesday, May 24, sponsored in part by Chesapeake Energy, CareSouth, Brookshire’s, Horseshoe Bossier City, SB Magazine, Healthy Blue of Louisiana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, Fox Search Group, and Frymaster. Day of Caring is the largest single-day, community-wide volunteer event in Northwest Louisiana. This year, the event is hosting more than 700 volunteers, representing more than 50 local businesses and 12 local nonprofits.

During Day of Caring, a team of 5-15 people are partnered with a nonprofit agency to complete a project that a nonprofit may not have the financial resources or manpower to hire outside help to complete. For Day of Caring 2023: Volunteer for the Gold, UWNWLA has coordinated 27 projects submitted by nonprofit agencies for volunteers to complete. In addition, the organization has added several projects that will take place across Shreveport-Bossier, including assembling 1,500 essential needs kits for future hurricane evacuees, cleaning-up eight communities, installing five Born Learning Trails (educational and active outdoor games designed to boost children’s language and literacy development), and maintaining two community gardens.

“We are so excited to see so many eager volunteers ready to give back to our community and make a difference,” said Raavin Evans, UWNWLA Director of Community Impact. “This is the most volunteers we’ve seen since before the pandemic when we had more than 1,000 volunteers in 2019. It’s beautiful to see so many people come together because of their love for Shreveport-Bossier.”

The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a pep rally breakfast located at the Bossier City Civic Center, where volunteer teams will rally to eat breakfast, play pep rally games to increase morale, and then depart for their projects at 10 a.m. Once projects are complete, volunteer teams can join UWNWLA at 1 p.m. for an afterparty at the Bossier City Civic Center. The afterparty will feature music and karaoke by Treetop Entertainment, games, raffle prizes, and lunch provided by UWNWLA and community partners.

For those unable to register a team for Day of Caring but would still like to support UWNWLA, presale tickets are available to purchase for UWNWLA’s Day of Caring Raffle. Enter for a chance to win two tickets to see Lauren Daigle at the Brookshires Arena on September 7, 2023, with dinner for two at Jimmy’s Seafood & Steak restaurant located inside of Margaritaville Resort Casino; two tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the Brookshires Arena on June 17, 2023, with dinner for two at Jimmy’s Seafood & Steak; a ten qt. King Kooker outdoor cooker; an LSU Crawfish Washer; a Cuisinart popcorn machine; a Coca-Cola firepit; a Dr. Pepper patio cooler; a deluxe hydrafacial from Dixi’s MediSpa; and a set of Coca-Cola folding chairs. Tickets are $5 each, and the lucky winners will be announced at the Day of Caring afterparty. Winners not in attendance will be notified afterward. The deadline to purchase tickets for the presale is May 23, and tickets can be purchased at https://unitedwaynwla.harnessgiving.org/events/618.