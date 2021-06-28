Morris Glyn “Treyson” Naron IV





A Celebration of Life for Morris Glyn “Treyson” Naron IV, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. Interment will be at Rocky Mount Presbyterian Cemetery, in Benton, Louisiana. Officiating the services will be Pastor Donald Crook.



Treyson was born into this world on April 11, 2009, to Morris Glyn and Krystin DeMoss Naron III and was placed in the comforting arms of his Heavenly Father and his Pawpaw Glyn on June 20, 2021. There are simply not enough words to describe this sweet, kind-hearted soul. Treyson could make anyone smile or burst into laughter with his goofy faces and fun-loving spirit. He could often be seen running around shirtless, laughing with his sisters, and loving on his Momma and Daddy.



Treyson’s biggest passion was baseball. He played on several teams from as far as Benton to Haughton, and now most recently the LA Titans. His days spent on the ball- field were some of his most cherished memories, with his Dad being a dedicated coach and mentor, and his Mother and sisters being his number one fans and cheerleaders. Treyson was not afraid to play any position on the baseball field. His perseverance and competitive nature helped him to be an amazing teammate and exceptional first baseman. If he was not ring-chasing with his baseball “framily”, best believe that he was doing something else he loved, from football, hunting, fishing, riding buggies, playing video games, or just hanging out. He was truly present in every moment.



Treyson was an upcoming seventh grader at Benton Middle School, where he was known for being a great friend and the “class clown”. As members of Fellowship Baptist Church, his family instilled in him a deep love for Jesus Christ. Like his parents, his faith was unwavering at such a young age and could be seen in his daily life.



The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He makes me lie down in green pastures.

He leads me beside still waters.

He restores my soul.

He leads me in paths of righteousness

for his name’s sake.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil,

for you are with me;

your rod and your staff,

they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me

in the presence of my enemies;

you anoint my head with oil;

my cup overflows.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me

all the days of my life,

and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord

forever. .

Psalms 23



He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Morris Glyn Naron, Sr., and Bobby Joel Southern and wife, Winnie. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Chloe Lyn Ellerd and Tanner Breann Naron; grandparents, Morris Naron, Jr. and wife, Brenda, Gregory Malone and wife, Jamie, and James DeMoss and wife, Dora; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.



Honoring Treyson as pallbearers will be Ted Alford, James DeMoss, Zach Malone, Colt McEntyre, Clint Strother, and Ricky Tripp.



Serving as honorary pallbearers are his fellow teammates, Ace, Beau-Ryan, Brayden, Conner, Crawfish, Ethan, Gage, Hayden, Hunter, Jackson, Jaden, Jayden, Kamryn, Kasen, Logan, Maddox, Mikah, Nathan, Spanky, and Waylon.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Titans Baseball at Titan Athletics Hitting Academy, 6921 Buncombe Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71129 Coach Strother’s 12 and under team, so every “12U” will have the opportunity to love baseball as much as Treyson did.



The Naron’s would like to express their sincere appreciation to their family, friends, co-workers, and the whole community for the tremendous outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Treyson’s spirit will live on forever in the hearts and minds of all that knew him.



“We will miss you Treyson with every ounce of our being. May we never forget our forever #7.”

