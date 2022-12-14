Mother, child killed in tornado named

A young mother and her son killed in a tornado that struck the Keithville area Tuesday, December 13, 2022, have been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, and Nikolus Little, 8, were recovered following the storm that struck Keithville at 4:49 p.m. The child was found in a wooded area at 10:55 p.m., while the mother’s body was found under storm debris at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Autopsies for both decedents have been ordered.

Media seeking further information should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.