Mother of missing man refuses to give up hope in search for her son

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The mother of a man missing for almost 13 years is once again pleading with the public for any information on the whereabouts of her son.

On Sept. 1, 2006, after attending a Labor Day weekend party, Clint Nelson went missing from a residence near U.S. Hwy. 80 and Ward Lane in Princeton. He was last seen leaving the residence on foot around 8:30 p.m. in an unknown direction.

“This is not easy. It’s very painful, but we’re supposed to love our kids unconditionally and my child did not deserve this. He didn’t deserve whatever happened that night. His family does not deserve this and his son sure does not deserve this, ” said Clinton’s mother Carolyn Teigen.

She travels from South Dakota, Clinton’s birthplace, to Bossier Parish as often as possible, putting up flyers with her son’s picture trying to get the word out to let people know that she is in the area.

Teigen’s determination to find out information about her son’s disappearance has only grown stronger as each passing year brings no resolution.

She pledged to never give up hope that someone will come forward with information that will lead to the findings of her son’s remains and the conviction of the person(s) involved in his disappearance.

“If you know something, saying something. That’s the biggest thing I can say. Let me bring my boy home,” said Teigen. “I will keep coming back. This is my child.”

What happened to Clinton remains a mystery, but his family and law enforcement are not giving up.

Bossier detectives consistently reach out to the public to retrieve information or develop any leads regarding Clinton’s case, having put up billboards, television spots, flyers, going door to door, and reaching out on social media.

“This isn’t going to go away,” said Bossier Parish Lt. Justin Banet, lead detective on Clinton’s missing person’s case. “We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking and keep investigating.”

Two years ago, Bossier detectives joined the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office to search for possible human remains of Nelson, but none were found.

“You’re trying to prepare for him being found. At the same time, we’re praying, maybe he’s out there somewhere. Maybe he’s still alive,” Teigen. “If you want to contact me or the detectives, get ahold of us. If you know something that you think will help, we are all ears.”

Clinton was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a new pair of white tennis shoes. He wore distinctive round glasses with silver wire rims. Clinton is 6’1” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with blonde hair and blues eyes.

At this time a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Clinton’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Clinton’s case is urged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100. Your information may just be the lead the detectives need to help bring closure to Clinton’s family.