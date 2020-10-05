Mother of slain teenager asks public for help

The mother of a teenager who was murdered in August in Plain Dealing will never give up on getting justice for her son.

Carissa Coleman, mother of 19-year-old Roderick Coleman, also known as “Pooman,” who was fatally shot in Plain Dealing in August, is speaking out asking for any information in finding who shot and killed her son.

On Sunday Oct.4, Coleman said she wants to know the truth on what happened to her son the night he was shot.

“He was 19-years-old and he lost his life to some foolishness,” Coleman said. “If you have a gun for protection and don’t have a target, then why you shooting your gun?. I’m tired of the, ‘He said, She said. I want the truth,” she added.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 23 Roderick “Pooman” Coleman was shot while at a large gathering at a home in the 400 block of Birch St. in Plain Dealing.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has no leads or a suspect at this time.

“Here it is over a month later and we haven’t found out anything. And there was at least 60-70 people out there that night and I know someone knows something,” Coleman said.

“If you’ve seen anything, heard anything, I just want you to speak out,” she added.

In September, Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a press release, “There were around 100 people at that house the night when he was killed. Someone knows something and we need them to let us know.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

“I will never give up on getting justice for my son,” said Coleman.