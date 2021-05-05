Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month – May 2021

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker joins once again with the American Bikers Active Towards
Education (A.B.A.T.E.) of Louisiana to proclaim the month of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness
Month in Bossier City. The proclamation coincides with National Motorcycle Safety Awareness
Month.
Motorcycles are less visible than cars and are often unseen causing motorcycle riders and
passengers to be injured or killed in motorcycle accidents each year. A.B.A.T.E. of Louisiana is a nonprofit organization dedicated to motorcycle safety, motorcycle awareness, and realistic motorcycle
safety legislation. The group’s goal is to bring motorcycle safety and rider awareness to the forefront to
keep motorcyclists safe. A.B.A.T.E. members remind riders and drivers to always be aware of their
surroundings and their fellow motorists while on the road.
On the road, a driver’s view of a motorcyclist can be obstructed, often by the vehicle’s blind
spots or other vehicles. Look twice, save a life. Also, avoid distractions such as using a cell phone
while driving.
One local motorcycle hazard identified by A.B.A.T.E. of Louisiana members is grass clippings
in the roadways. Fresh cut grass can create a slick surface making a roadway potentially dangerous for
motorcycle drivers. Residents can help keep the road safe by keeping grass clippings out of the
roadways.
Motorcycle drivers should always be on the lookout for road hazards. Use headlights day and
night. Wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet, bright and/or reflective clothing,
and boots that cover the ankles. Don’t speed, weave in and out of lanes, or ride on the shoulder