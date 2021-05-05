Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month – May 2021

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker joins once again with the American Bikers Active Towards

Education (A.B.A.T.E.) of Louisiana to proclaim the month of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness

Month in Bossier City. The proclamation coincides with National Motorcycle Safety Awareness

Month.



Motorcycles are less visible than cars and are often unseen causing motorcycle riders and

passengers to be injured or killed in motorcycle accidents each year. A.B.A.T.E. of Louisiana is a nonprofit organization dedicated to motorcycle safety, motorcycle awareness, and realistic motorcycle

safety legislation. The group’s goal is to bring motorcycle safety and rider awareness to the forefront to

keep motorcyclists safe. A.B.A.T.E. members remind riders and drivers to always be aware of their

surroundings and their fellow motorists while on the road.



On the road, a driver’s view of a motorcyclist can be obstructed, often by the vehicle’s blind

spots or other vehicles. Look twice, save a life. Also, avoid distractions such as using a cell phone

while driving.



One local motorcycle hazard identified by A.B.A.T.E. of Louisiana members is grass clippings

in the roadways. Fresh cut grass can create a slick surface making a roadway potentially dangerous for

motorcycle drivers. Residents can help keep the road safe by keeping grass clippings out of the

roadways.



Motorcycle drivers should always be on the lookout for road hazards. Use headlights day and

night. Wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet, bright and/or reflective clothing,

and boots that cover the ankles. Don’t speed, weave in and out of lanes, or ride on the shoulder