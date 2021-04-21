Motorcyclist Dies in Claiborne Parish Crash

On April 20, 2021, shortly before 7:20 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a fatal crash on LA Hwy 146 at Marsalis Road. This crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Michael Thurlkill, of Bossier City.

The initial investigation revealed Thurlkill was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 146 on a 2009 Harley Davison motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, Thurlkill applied his brakes and the motorcycle began to roll onto its left side. He was then ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest on the shoulder. At the time of the crash he was wearing a DOT certified helmet.

Thurlkill was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated five fatal crashes resulting in five deaths.