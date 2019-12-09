Motorcyclist dies in crash on Airline in Bossier City Monday morning

A motorcyclist was killed Monday, Dec. 9 when colliding with another car at Airline Drive and Old Minden Road.

The Bossier City Police Department Accident Investigation Unit was called to a motor vehicle crash just before 7 a.m.

The unit determined that the motorcyclist was traveling south on Airline Drive at a high rate of speed when the driver of a 2006 Dodge Stratus made a left turn on to Old Minden Road pulling into the pathway of the motorcycle.

The force of the impact caused the Dodge Stratus to crash into a third vehicle, a 1989 GMC pick-up truck, which was stopped at the east bound traffic light on Old Minden Road.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The name of the motorcyclist and other details are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

The two occupants of the Dodge Stratus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, pending toxicology test results. The driver of the Dodge Stratus was cited for failure to yield.

The accident remains under investigation.