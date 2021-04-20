Motorcyclist Dies in Red River Parish Crash

Red River Parish – On April 20, 2021, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a fatal crash on Elmo Road near US Hwy 71. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Preston Tilley of Coushatta.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Tilley was traveling south on Elmo Road on a 1998 Harley Davison motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. This action ejected Tilley from the motorcycle.

Tilley sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.