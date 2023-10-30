Motorcyclist in Fant Parkway crash named

A Bossier City man killed following a motor vehicle collision on the Clyde Fant Memorial Park late Sunday, October 29, 2023 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Motorcyclist Jeffery Rogers, 49, of Antietam Drive, was southbound on Clyde Fant just after 5:50 p.m. when he collided with a northbound vehicle turning left onto the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway onramp.

Rogers was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 7:27 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered.