Motorcyclist Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

On Monday, October 25, 2021, just before 8:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash. This crash claimed the life of 59-year-old James Davis, of Manadan, North Dakota.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Phan motorcycle, driven by Davis, was traveling south on Linwood Avenue near Rowe Road. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the road where it began to overturn. As the motorcycle was overturning, Davis was ejected.

The helmet use of Davis is unknown. He was transported to a Ochsner LSU Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor, toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths.