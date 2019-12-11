Motorcyclist killed in wreck identified as Barksdale airman

The motorcyclist killed Monday, Dec. 9 after colliding with another car at Airline Drive and Old Minden Road was identified Tuesday as a Barksdale Air Force Base airman.

Staff Sgt. Keith D. Cobb, 33, was assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, and passed away from injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident.

Cobb was traveling south on Airline Drive at a high rate of speed when the driver of a 2006 Dodge Stratus made a left turn on to Old Minden Road pulling into the pathway of the motorcycle. The force of the impact caused the Dodge Stratus to crash into a third vehicle, a 1989 GMC pick-up truck, which was stopped at the east bound traffic light on Old Minden Road.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Cobb. A sudden tragedy such as this takes a heavy toll on the Airmen of Barksdale Air Force Base,” said Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, via an emailed release. “Our hearts go out to Staff Sgt. Cobb’s family and friends in this difficult time.”

Maj. Scott Eberle, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, said Staff Sgt. Cobb “was more than just an outstanding non-commissioned officer to our organization. He was a mentor to Airmen and a loving father and husband; he was a Knucklebuster. He will be remembered for all those lives he touched in such a positive way. As we continue to grieve, please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they process his passing.”

Cobb entered the U.S. Air Force in August 2005.