Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Barksdale Boulevard

Bossier City police investigated a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Police and fire personnel were called to the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard around 10 p.m. June 7, 2019. The driver of the motorcycle, Marcus Richardson, 34, of Bossier City, was transported to LSU Oschner hospital with severe injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team found that Richardson was traveling south on Barksdale Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a mid-sized SUV, lost control of the motorcycle, and slid.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The driver of the SUV was uninjured. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the SUV driver.

No citations were issued. It is unknown if there was impairment on Richardson’s part. The accident remains under investigation.