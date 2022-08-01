MOVING NIGHTLY LANE CLOSURES: I-20 near Dixie Inn

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, there will be intermittent nighttime moving lane closures on both I-20 eastbound and westbound between the US 80 overpass approximately 3 miles west of Dixie Inn and the Dixie Inn interchange (Exit 44) in Webster Parish.

These moving lane closures will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each night, and are associated with a $613,749 project to replace the pavement markings on this section of I-20.

This project includes the replacement of all the reflectorized pavement markings, pavement striping where appropriate, and other related work.

Motorists should be aware that this work involves slow-moving operations. Please pay attention to advanced warning signage and flashing lights, and proceed with caution through the construction zone.

Pavement markings are used to convey messages to roadway users. They indicate which part of the road to use, provide information about conditions ahead, and indicate where passing is allowed.

Pavement markings provide continuous information to motorists related to roadway alignment, vehicle positioning, and other important driving-related tasks.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2022, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.