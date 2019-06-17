MPC office for Haughton takes another step forward

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com,

Haughton has received approval for an office that would regulate growth in the town.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed an act enabling Haughton to create its own metropolitan planning commission (MPC).

The act will go into effect on Aug. 1, 2019.

The MPC would be in charge of setting and following rules that govern the growth of business and residential construction for the town. It also gives citizens the ability to voice their concerns about zoning changes near their property.

“I think it’s a great idea that they are combining with Bossier Parish to have a joint office. You are able to share resources and bodies and such. It just works out really well,” said Sam Marsiglia, director of the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC).

It will be a collaborative effort with the Bossier City-Parish MPC.

The office would regulate the limits of the Town of Haughton as well as the area within five miles of the town limits, in conjunction with the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

The next step for creating the MPC is for the governing bodies to hold public hearings and formally approve forming the new joint office.

MPC boards are staffed by citizens — two appointees of the town’s choosing, two appointees of the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s choosing, and one joint appointment.

The MPC will not have the power to change current zoning designation as all current zoning will be grandfathered.