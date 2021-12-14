“Mr. Sha” Wins Everyday at Legacy Elementary

When Sha Jackson’s feet first hit the floor each morning, he is not thinking about what he has to do but rather how he can be a blessing to others. His attitude is truly one of gratitude.



“The very first thing that I say to myself is ‘What can I do to make someone smile today.’ My mother always told me that no matter what’s going on in your life, being kind, loving and respectful to everyone goes a long way.”



His mama would be proud, because her son lives out that life lesson each day at Legacy Elementary where he is on the custodial staff. To say that “Mr. Sha” is beloved by everyone is an understatement.



“He exhibits such a positive energy that radiates to others,” Tiffany Townsend attested. “Whether he is dancing down the halls, singing or sharing positive comments, he always makes you smile. And smile, he is always smiling. No matter the task or what is asked of him, he does it with a big smile and great attitude. The students adore him. He will listen to their jokes/stories, give hugs and encourage them.”



Another title Jackson proudly wears is Legacy’s lead Bear. Anytime he is needed to be the mascot, Mr. Sha jumps into the bear suit and gets everyone energized by the happiness he projects. Then, there is Valentine’s Day and other occasions in between.



“He brings each staff member a rose,” said Danielle Chandler. “For every spirit day, Mr. Sha dresses up from head to toe to celebrate with the kids. He goes out of his way to acknowledge each student by name and gets to know each kid by investing in learning about their interests. He remembers their birthdays, pets’ names and family members.”



Yes, his job today is a far cry from his previous one in the oilfield where Jackson worked nearly 10 years ago.



“The money was great, but that’s time that I couldn’t get back with my wife and kids,” Jackson explained.



The term “Legacy Love” is also a real thing and why Mr. Sha said he has stayed put all these years.



“Just the amount of love I was shown the first day of work,” Jackson added. “I’ve had other opportunities to go back to work in the oilfield and even at other schools. It’s the staff and the children that keep me coming back every day. I love what I do.”



It shows and is why several colleagues nominated the tall, bearded Legacy Bear for Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award.

Every student and faculty member lined the common area at a surprise assembly, chanting “Mr. Sha! Mr. Sha!” when Jackson was announced the winner.



“I was caught off guard at first,” the Gold Star recipient reflected. “I was just blown away (by) how everyone cheered my name. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”



Principal Kelle Ogilvie said she would not know what to do without him and put the day in perspective, saying “To know Sha Jackson is to love him. He radiates joy and happiness, and I’m thankful that he is a huge part of our Legacy family.

Sha always has a smile on his face, and a song in his heart. He goes above and beyond doing whatever is needed, and exemplifies Legacy Love. We are thrilled that he is being honored in such a special way.”



