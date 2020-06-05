



Mrs. Robbie Jean (Jones) Roach, 89, passed away peacefully, at home on Sunday, June 1, 2020. All services to celebrate her life will each be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Services will begin with a brief visitation between 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM, within the State Room of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. Next, a Graveside Funeral service for Mrs. Roach will be held at 12:30 PM, at Old Town Cemetery, Haynesville, LA, with Bro. Jeff Spring officiating . Interment will immediately follow, where she will be laid alongside her beloved husband, Wilbur G. Roach, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her brothers Earnest Jones, Alfred Jones, and her sister Elaine Chandler.

Robbie Jean was born in Junction City, LA on Tuesday, September 16, 1930 to the late L.H. Jones and Winnie Goldsby Jones. She was raised in Haynesville, LA and attended the local schools. In 1964 she married S/SGT Wilbur G. Roach, USAF accompanying him to Europe and Asia, where his assignments took him.

Following their stint in Iran they traveled the United States working the State Fair circuits making lasting friends wherever they went. They were also members of the SMART Travel Club.

Robbie Jean was a member of the Southern Hills chapter of the Eastern Star and the auxiliary to the Sargent’s Association.

Robbie Jean retired to Newport, KY where she volunteered at Brighton Center, local VA Hospital and various City events.

She is survived by five daughters, Q. Evone Bradley (Michael) of Ft. Thomas, KY; Fran Linder (Michael) of Odenton, MD; Suzanne Juneau of French Settlement, LA; Rhonda Lacobe Svoboda (Dean) of Schriever, LA; and Angel Tyson (David) of Springhill, LA. Also left to carry on her legacy are: 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to Brighton Center, PO Box 325, Newport, KY 41072.