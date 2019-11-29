MSgt Carl Webster, Sr., USAF (Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – James Carl Webster Sr. left his earthly home November 25, 2019 at age 86 to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. There is no doubt that family and friends, who made this journey before him, surrounded Carl and welcomed him into his new life with lots of hugs and kisses. His kids are sure our dad immediately asked if there was Captain D’s in heaven.

Carl cared for others, which made him an exceptionally good husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, person, friend, and provider. Carl served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1971, where he served in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Carl earned several medals, including the Bronze Star, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal (First Class) among many others.

Carl’s involvement with the Church of Christ was always of the utmost importance to him. Carl was a faithful member of the Airline Drive Church of Christ for over 50 years, where he served twice as an elder. Carl earned his GED early in his Air Force career.

Upon his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Carl went on to several other careers: musician, watch repairman, purchasing agent, salesman, furniture store owner, security guard, and private detective. Carl never stopped learning and loved to teach about Jesus Christ to well over 3,000 students through the World Bible School.

Born and raised in McMinnville, TN, Carl was the son of Lester and Elsie Webster. Carl was the firstborn of 11 children to Lester and Elsie and born on Christmas Day of 1932. Carl is survived by his brothers Paul, Floyd, Gary, and Don, alongside his sister, Faye Gunter. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Christine, as well as his parents, brothers Charlie and Franklin, sisters Francis, Ann Clark, and Elizabeth York, one granddaughter, Hope DiTommaso, and one great-grandson Nathan McBride. There is a large family reunion in Heaven today.

Carl leaves behind his children, Carlene (Keith) Robinson of Haughton, LA, Carl Jr. (Annette) Webster of Tullahoma, TN, Cynthia (Joseph) DiTommaso of Oklahoma City, OK and Richard (Charlotte) Webster of Haughton, LA. Carl’s life was blessed with eight grandchildren (who all affectionately called him Papa) and their families which include Chet (Joni) McDoniel, Nicholas (Kasi) Beaudean, Justin (Whitney) Beaudean, Nicholas (Jennifer) Daugherty, Lindsey (Adam) Eades, Magen Webster, Joseph (Chauntel) DiTommaso, and Christina (Matthew) McBride. Among this group are 19 incredible great grandkids that Carl loved very much.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Airline Drive Church of Christ in Bossier City, LA. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Ben Brewster officiating and Jim and Chet McDoniel assisting. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Haughton, LA where Carl will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Airline Drive Church of Christ, 2125 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides at The Blake in Bossier City for the the love, comfort and excellent care they gave Mr. Webster.

Arrangements are under the care of Hill Crest Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 601 US Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA 71037. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com