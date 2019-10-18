MSgt. Holmes “Gene”Webb, USAF, Ret.

Benton, LA – Msgt. Holmes (Gene) Webb lost his life after a long illness on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born July 4, 1938, in Chatham Hill, VA to Melvin and Vivian Webb. He graduated from Rich Valley High School in Rich Valley, VA in 1955, and joined the U.S. Air Force the same year.

After retiring from the Air Force, Gene and his family made their home in Benton, LA. He drove a truck for Delta Manufacturing for ten years and then worked for Willis Knighton Medical Center in the maintenance department for twenty-eight years.

Gene is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Diane; children, Annette Guttirrez (Riley), Mark Webb (Angie), and Mike Webb; sister, Betty Webb; grandchildren, Chris Biggs, Adam Biggs (Tina), Nolan Webb (Candace), Nathan Webb, Justin Webb, Seth Webb, and Amber Webb Armstrong; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Melvin Webb; grandson, Brandon Webb; and his parents.

Gene loved to travel and play golf. He was active in his church as a greeter, a lector, and the coffee maker for the men’s prayer breakfast. He was also a member of the Red River Round Dance Club and the Louisiana Drifters Camping Club.

Visitation and burial mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton.

Pallbearers are the grandsons, Chris and Adam Biggs, Nolan and Nathan Webb, Justin Webb, and Seth Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the men’s prayer breakfast.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church Building Fund or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A special thanks to the staff at Willis Knighton North, Progressive Rehab Facility, the staff at Promise Acute Care Facility, and most of all to Father Pike Thomas and Father Karl Daigle.

