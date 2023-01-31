MSgt Stanley Joseph Yasko

MSgt Stanley Joseph Yasko, age 91, of Biloxi, passed away in his home on January 27, 2023.



Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Joseph Yasko and Vera Brunswick Yasko; his wife, Sylvia Yasko; his sister, Doris Lally; his son, John Michael Sumrall; his daughter, Cheryl Osborne; and special friend Gilleree Rickard. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Smyth, Vicky Sepulvado, Olivia Siler; his son, Leslie Clinton Siler; his grandchildren, Dana Hollingsworth, Brandi Sharkey, Melanie Woodall, Sarah Sullivan, Ashley Osborne, Dustin Sumrall, Douglas Terry, and Andrea Mills; and his great grandchildren, Addison, Saylor, Willow, Mollie, and Aspen.



Stanley was a native of Orange, NJ. He was retired as a MSgt. from the U.S. Airforce after 20 years and 14 days during that time he served in the Korean War and Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star for his service. After the U.S. Air Force, Stanley was employed with OSHA. He loved the casinos, especially shooting craps. He also loved golfing and football games.



The family would like to thank everyone with SAAD Health Care particularly Gloria, Monique, Kelly, Vicky, and Br. John Morris.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Blind Veterans association at https://bva.org



The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, MS with the visitation for family and starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



