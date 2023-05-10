The 39th Annual SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Festival returns to the riverfront this Memorial Day

weekend with music, food and fun for everyone. The festival, to be held May 26-28, will run from 11 am to 11 pm each day. Friday there is no charge until 5 pm. After 5 pm on Friday, admission is $10.00 through the remaining of the festival. Free admission is offered to children under 10 and to anyone showing a Military ID.



Mudbug Madness will feature two performing stages featuring 29 bands, Kids on the Bayou

Stage and activities, artisan booths, food vendors, crawfish eating contests, festival souvenirs, a

Cornhole Tournament and Challenge and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.



The NBC 6 Madness Stage presented by Townsquare Media will feature headline performers

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Blue Crab Redemption and country recording star, Sammy Kershaw. Other Madness Stage performers include Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe, Dwayne Doopsie, Creole String Beans, Jamie Bergeron and more. The FOX 33 Swamp Stage presented by Cumulus Radio will feature headliners Tipsey the Band, Stiff Necked Fools and Bag of Donuts. Other Swamp Stage performers will include Chicken Brothers, Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs, Slurred Words, Betty Lewis and Chicken on the Bone to name a few.



A special addition to this year’s festival will be Mudbug Madness Rewind to be held from 5-10

pm on Thursday, May 25. This night will feature the reunion of three local favorite bands, The

Crawdads, The Boomers and Shreveport native, Papa Mali formerly of The Killer Bees.

Kids on the Bayou will feature magicians, dancers, karate demonstrations and youth bands.



There will also be a Rock Wall, hands-on art activities in grab and go bags, food and artist vendors,

Bricks for Kids Lego experience, and a Video Game Truck.



Special events will include the popular Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest opening day at noon

featuring local on-air personalities and VIPs, the crowd-thrilling Men’s Crawfish Eating Contest Saturday at 1 pm, Crawfish Calling Contest Saturday at 4:15 pm and the Women’s Crawfish Eating Contest Sunday at 2:30 pm.



Returning to Mudbug Madness again this year is the CONTERRA Networks Cornhole Tournament

presented by KSLA News 12 and Alpha Media. This will include a Business Challenge on Friday with 100$ of registration fees going to the charity of the winner’s choice; Luck of the Draw Challenge on Sunday with a guaranteed payout of $750; and the main Bring Your Own Partner Tournament on Saturday with a guaranteed payout of $1000. Other special features of this year’s festival will be $5.00 Lunch Specials on Friday, all day Happy Hour $3.00 beverage prices Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and the Shiner Beer Garden. There will also be the Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt to begin Wednesday, May 11, with clues released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night.



“Once again, we have built a fabulous festival for the community complete with the throwback

night featuring the reunion of three popular local bands,” says Festival Chair, Terri Mathews. “In

addition to exceptional music and food, every inch of the festival site will be full of exciting vendors and programming including interactive sponsor booths, tasting booths, cornhole tournament, and a beer garden. The sights, sounds and smells will be the perfect kick-off to summertime.”



For more information on Mudbug Madness, please visit www.mudbugmadness.com.