Sci-Port Discovery Center and the Mudbugs Hockey Team are proud to

announce a joint venture that aims to cross promote the two brands and bring new elements of

entertainment and education to guests of all ages. This collaboration includes the opening of

the Sci-Port Sensory Room, Sci-Port and Mudbugs themed birthday parties at both locations,

and field trip packages for schools and groups.



In support for Sci-Port Discovery Center, The Mudbugs Hockey Team will introduce the new Sci-

Port Sensory Room designed for fans who need a quiet retreat during the games. This sensory

room will be equipped with items such as coloring sheets, fuzzy rugs, soft lighting, fidget toys,

weighted lap blankets and vests, sensory toys, and more.



“Sci-Port is proud to collaborate with The Mudbugs for this season,” says Sci-Port Executive

Director Dianne Clark, “we want every fan to have a positive experience while enjoying the

hockey games”.



The Sci-Port Sensory Room opens September 23 for the first home game of 2022-2023.

Themed birthday parties are another benefit of the partnership. George’s Pond will offer a Sci-

Port birthday party package designed to offer skating groups educational experiences related to

the science of ice and the rules of hockey. Sci-Port will provide a Mudbug-themed party which

will offer a variety of hockey-themed activities and items such as player visits, jerseys, hockey

sticks, and gift items as provided by the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team.



The third component of the partnership includes recommendations to both local and out of

town groups to experience what these northwest Louisiana attractions have to offer. Guests

will be encouraged to “make a day of it” says Gracie Dobrosky with the Shreveport Mudbugs

Hockey team. “When a group is planning a trip, adding both stops– George’s Pond to skate and

Sci-Port Discovery Center to experience the exhibits and the IMAX Dome ®–makes for a fun-

filled day,” Dobrosky added.



Both organizations are excited about the economic and educational benefits which will result

from this unique partnership. Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on

the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding Sci-Port, call (318) 424-3466

or visit sci-port.org, and for Mudbugs Hockey and George’s Pond, please call Lauryn Keith at

(318) 636-7094 or email lauryn@mudbugshockey.com.