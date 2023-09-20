MURAL DEDICATION & HERITAGE AND HARVEST FESTIVAL SET FOR SEPTEMBER 23 IN GILLIAM, LA

A sample of country life will be attainable this weekend with the Heritage and Harvest tour in North Caddo Parish along Highway 71 and Highway 3049. Travelers can experience the rich culture, colorful history, and southern hospitality of the Heritage and Harvest tour on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This free self-driving tour will take drivers through fields of cotton, soybeans, and corn grown in the picturesque towns of Dixie, Belcher, Gilliam, Hosston, Mira, and Ida. The Heritage and Harvest event will display the small towns, historic libraries, and unique attractions along the way.

Some of the attractions are listed below:

The Capt. Fletcher E. Adams 357th Fighter Group Museum and Car Museum – View the private collection of CH Maddox at 18876 Alabama Avenue, Ida. Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with cold drinks, coffee, water, and snacks. (318) 469-1060

Designs by Carol Quilt Shop – Shop for muscadine and wild berry jelly, pickles, and quilting of hand-pieced tops. Located at 17558 Hwy 71, Mira. Their Muscadine Vineyard will also be open.

Hosston Shreve Memorial Library, Shreve Memorial Library System celebrates 100 years! Located at 15478 US Hwy 71.

Dixiemaze Farms – Attend the Fall Festival season’s grand opening with a corn maze, games, pumpkins, and more starting at 10 a.m. Located at 9596 Sentell Rd.



A 2 p.m. there will be a dedication of the community mural by local artist, Diane Long, at the Red River Crossroads Museum in Gilliam. The dedication is in memory of former Gilliam mayor, Helen Adger, and active community member Karen Logan, who first started the Boom or Bust Byway project in Northwest Louisiana.

There will be a prize drawing for a framed limited edition print by local artist Kristi Jones. Visitors can also submit their art for a chance to win $200 and be featured on the 2024 Sunflower Festival T-shirt (the deadline is November 2, 2023).