Murder Suspect Apprehended in Dallas County, TX

On the morning of July 8, 2021, Bossier City Police detectives began an investigation of a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Yarbrough Street. The victim, 30-year-old LaMarcus Stewart of Bossier City, LA, was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, he died as a result of the injuries.



Detectives investigating the crime identified the shooter as 30-year-old Lorenzo Dunkentell of Bossier City, LA, and secured a warrant for his arrest for second degree murder. Dunkentell was apprehended through the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Dallas County, TX, around 2:30 p.m. today. Yesterday afternoon, Bossier City Police detectives, with the assistance of the BCPD Special Operations Services team, conducted a search warrant at a location in the 2300 block of Barksdale Boulevard in connection to this case.



Dunkentell will be extradited and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility.



ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE – July 8, 2021



Bossier City Police Investigating Shooting on Yarbrough Street



Bossier City, LA – Just before 10:00 a.m. this morning Bossier City police responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Yarbrough Street. A detective passing through the area responded to the scene within seconds and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence. The scene was secured and officers used department issued emergency medical supplies to aid the victim prior to the Bossier City Fire Department’s arrival.

The victim was transported to Oschner LSU for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Detectives are currently processing the scene and an investigation is underway.



Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. You can remain anonymous.