Murell C. Brown

Marshall, TX – Mr. Murell C. Brown of Marshall, TX peacefully went to be with Jesus on Friday morning June 26, 2020, passing away at home, at the age of 82. He was born at home to Loyd Brown and Leola Cason Brown in Coushatta, LA on December 15, 1937. Growing up on the family farm south of Coushatta, Murell developed a strong work ethic.

Murell graduated from Martin High School in Martin, LA in the Class of 1955. He grew up with a love for playing basketball and played on his high school basketball team for four years. After graduation, he moved to Shreveport to attend Centenary College. While at Centenary, he worked for his cousins at Brown Brothers Hardware while also working at Bob’s Esso gas station. From there, he entered the wholesale electronics parts business working for several local companies and working his way up to an outside sales position.



In February of 1963 at the age of 25, Murell established B & S Electronics with business partner Leon Southern. Within a few years, the business became one of the leading wholesale electronics parts houses in the Ark-La-Tex, selling all types of television parts, outdoor television antennas, etc.



In 1972, he started American Electronics becoming one of the leading wholesale distributors in the nation for Sylvania color televisions and Craig car stereos. In 1974, he bought out his business partner and combined the two business under the American Electronics name. In 1976, he purchased Dunkleman Distributing which was his entry into the wholesale appliance distribution business. He renamed the business Brown Distributing Company and it became one of the leading Kevinator, Tappan and Sharp microwave oven wholesale appliance distribution operations in the nation.



Also in 1976, Murell established a branch of American Electronics in Longview, TX, selling a wide variety of television parts and associated accessories throughout Eastern Texas. In 1979, he established a branch of Brown Distributing in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1982, he formed Brown Sales Company (with his son Randy) representing a multitude of appliance and electronics manufacturers in several states.



In 1986, he entered the wholesale distribution business again by establishing BSM Distributing as a subsidiary of Brown Sales Company. In 1989, Murell and his wife Bonnie moved to Marshall, TX to be in between business operations in Shreveport and Longview. And in 1992, he entered the furniture manufacturing business establishing Gray Court Furniture Manufacturing as a subsidiary of BSM Distributing. Retiring in 2000, Murell entered the real estate business in 2006. He enjoyed over 12 years of fun and success in real estate sales in the Marshall, TX area.



No matter his business accomplishments and positions, Murell never lost his love for sales. He was a people person.

He loved his family, he loved his friends and he loved his customers. And, all of them loved him. It was often said by so many of his customers that “he could sell ice to the eskimos.” Because he had so many people give him a chance in the business world, he made it his mission to help countless young people get started in their business careers. And, so many of these individuals have gone on to successful careers and to start businesses of their own.



Murell’s business career and sales performance awards took he and his family on trips around the world. Murell met his sweetheart/soulmate for life (Bonnie White) in 1959 while on a sales call in Minden, LA. This beautiful love affair lasted for over 60 years. They shared a special bond that many people do not get to experience in life, as they were madly in love for over 60 years. A lifetime is not long enough for true love. They loved their son Randy with all of their hearts and have given him a wonderful life.



Murell loved his church (First Methodist – Marshall) serving on the Board of Trustees and for many years as an usher. Over the last 10 years, he dedicated himself to reading his Bible each and every day, reading it all the way through at least 15 times during this period of time. He had too many favorite Bible verses to list. He so often told his family and friends that he knew where he was going when he left this earth and he would be waiting on them to get there.



Murell loved the LSU Tigers. He intently followed anything LSU in all sports, especially football. He was also an avid New Orleans Saints fan.



Murell was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Lawrence Wayne Brown; infant daughter, Cynthia Lynn Brown; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Audrey and Beulah White and sisters-in-law: Freda Sikes, Dianne McFarland and Judy Warren.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie White Brown; son, Randall E. “Randy” Brown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Dr. Helen Sikes and also many beloved nieces, nephews and very close cousins.



Honorary pallbearers are: “The Lucky Charm Gang” Friday lunch group (Richard Ellis, Mike Richard, Jon Richard,

Bill Sullivan, Bill Palmer and Harold Raines), Greg Sikes, Richie Arnold, Jimmy Snead, Tom Lewis, Bobby Moorehead, Jarvis Poche, Aaron Cross, Rick Smart, Allen Cariker, Ed Perkins, Jude Prest, Tim Robinson, Mark Robinson, Glenn Thames, David Dodson, Chuck Haberthur and all former employees.



Burial will be at Union Hall Baptist Church Cemetery in Coushatta, LA. A memorial service led by Dr. Pat Day (First United Methodist – Shreveport, LA) and Pastor Mike Richard (First Assembly of God – Marshall, TX) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rocket-Nettles Funeral Home in Coushatta, LA. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn and precautions followed by those who are at risk.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to: Union Hall Baptist Church (Coushatta, LA), First Assembly of God (Marshall, TX) or Society of St. Stephens at First United Methodist Church (Marshall, TX).





