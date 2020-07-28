Murray Eugene Lindsay

Murray Eugene Lindsay passed away July 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Murray was born in Maylene, Alabama on a beautiful Mother’s Day, May 8, 1938, the youngest of 13 children. Murray dropped out of school after the 9th grade, obtained his GED, and joined the Alabama National Guard. On September 28, 1955 he enlisted in the U.S Navy and served on the USS Princeton until May 1,1959; his Rank was AME 3 and he received a Good Conduct Medal in 1958.



After serving in the Navy, Murray moved to New York City where he lived with his older brother, William and wife Muriel. He worked in New York as a metal lather for 15 years. It was in the city where he met Cecilia Mastrianni. They were married for 15 years and had their oldest daughter, Michele Ann Lindsay, on October 15, 1962.



In 1975 Murray moved from New York City to Marietta, Georgia, and began working at Southern Railroad as a switchman. Through advancements, he ended up becoming an engineer until his retirement in 2001 after a shoulder injury. His move to Marietta, Georgia not only brought about a career he loved but it is also is where he met Lynn Henslee Anderson in June of that year. As he was fond of telling others, “We fell in love at the regular pump.” On May 28th, 1976, Murray married his lovely bride, Lynn. Together they had Erin Marie Lindsay on July 15, 1980.



As a child, Murray always dreamed of flying his own airplane, and although not able to purchase a plane of his own, he did earn his private pilot’s license in 1981. He also loved motorcycles and owned several of them through the years. On October 20, 2014, Murray and Lynn moved to Louisiana to begin the last chapter of their lives together, in their new home.



Murray was a loving husband, father, father in-law and grandfather. To all his nieces and nephews, he was the favorite of all the uncles. He could fix just about anything. The saying “If Daddy (or Grandpa) can’t fix it, nobody can” definitely applied to him. He loved to travel. He cruised the Caribbean and even to Alaska! Some of his favorite places to visit were Washington DC, Las Vegas, and the beach. Murray loved all animals, but especially dogs and cats. He was a familiar site in the neighborhood twice a day, walking their dog, Molly. Murray also loved to watch old movies. His favorites were John Wayne, Mel Brooks, Monty Python, Star Trek, Star Wars, the 3 Stooges, and Laurel and Hardy.



He was an avid history nerd who loved museums and the History channel. He loved books about the Civil War, WWII, and the Korean War. He was intelligent, kind, generous and had a wicked sense of humor. He was never at a loss for words and would fit into any situation. Murray was a good man; he had a good life and was loved by many; especially his family who will miss him dearly.



Murray was preceded in death by his parents and his 12 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Lindsay; daughters, Erin Lindsay Kimmett and husband, Kirk, and Michele Lindsay Rusin and husband, Sammy; grandsons, Thomas Riley Eugene Kimmett, Michael Rusin and wife, Courtney, and John Rusin and wife, Felicia; great grandchildren, Samuel and Charlotte Rusin; sister in law, Betty Lindsay; and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Murray’s name to the Humane Society at The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037; the ASPCA by calling (800) 628-0028; or to the Wounded Warriors Project at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or by calling (855)448-3997.