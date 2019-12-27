Nancy Bertsch

Bossier City, LA – Nancy Jean Bertsch, 82, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family, Thursday December 19, 2019. Nancy was born on Monday, September 20, 1937, to Lloyd & Harriet Asp, in Stillwater, MN.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Lyman E. “Checo” Bertsch, her children Cindy Quinlan and husband Terry Quinlan, Robert Bertsch and Michael “Mike” Bertsch and wife Belinda Bertsch, also left to cherish her memeory are her grandchildren Brian Olson, Nicole Katelhut and husband Matt Katelhut, Carrie Kissoon and husband Jai Kissoon, Michael Bertsch and wife Amanda Bertsch, Johnny Thomsom, Brandie Schafer and husband Matt Schafer, nieces Heather Yokes-Marty and husband Patrick Marty, Linda Gonzalez and husband Romulo Gonzalez, Pam Hazell, and nephews Todd Raymond and wife Lisa Raymond, nephews Ricky Asp and Terry Asp, 12 great-grandchildren and several lifelong friends.

Nancy and “Checo” were married April 27, 1957 in Bayport, MN. They shared a wonderful and fun life together. The U.S. Air Force took their family all over this country and overseas. Nancy spoke fondly of her life as a military wife and thoroughly enjoyed telling stories about the experiences they had living in so many different places. Nancy was an avid reader in her younger years, so much so that Checo had to build her a large bookcase to store her hundreds of novels.

She also enjoyed ceramics, crossword puzzles, playing dice and cards games with friends and family and watching both cooking and game shows. But most of all she enjoyed every moment she got to spend with her beloved family. She was the type of woman to always send a carefully chosen card with her own personalized, loving message written inside and made sure to make everyone feel special on their birthdays. She adored her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they adored her as well. She was the matriarch of our family and no one will ever be able to fill that role quite as well as she did. She loved Jesus and was a long time member of Fellowship United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will include Brian Olson, Michael Bertsch, Todd Raymond, Johnny Thomson, Matt Kateluhut and Robert Cassillas, all of whom are honorary.

A celebration of her life will begin with a gathering of family and friends between the hours of 1 & 2PM, immediately followed by the funeral at 2PM, each on Saturday December 28, 2019, held within the chapel at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Pastor Joseph Guo officiating.