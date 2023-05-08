Nancy Landry Announces Run for Secretary of State

Former State Representative and current First Assistant Secretary of State Nancy Landry has decided to run for Secretary of State after the announcement from current Secretary Kyle Ardoin that he will not seek another term.

On her announcement Landry said, “I have enjoyed serving in the Secretary of State’s office for the last 4 years, and I believe I have the knowledge and experience to most effectively uphold the integrity of Louisiana’s elections moving forward. I thank Secretary Ardoin for his service, and I look forward to assuring Louisiana citizens that our elections are fair, secure, and accurate. “

Prior to her service in the Secretary of State’s office, Landry served District 31 (Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes) in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2008-2019. During her legislative service, she was the Chairman of the House Education Committee, Vice Chair of the Civil Law and Procedure Committee, and served on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee during redistricting in 2011. Landry holds both Bachelors and Juris Doctor degrees from LSU and practiced family law as well as oil and gas and real estate services. Landry was born on a US military base in Japan while her father served in the US Navy, and she has two adult sons.