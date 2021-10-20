Natchitoches Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Heroin

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

announced that Quintarence D. Morris, 29, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, has been

sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 120 months (10 years) in prison,

followed by 3 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.



Law enforcements agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

received information that Morris was distributing heroin and methamphetamine in the

Shreveport/Bossier City and Natchitoches areas. Agents began investigating and

surveilling Morris’ activities in July 2020 and observed his active involvement in the

trafficking of illegal narcotics, specifically heroin. During their investigation, agents

learned that Morris kept heroin at his residence in Natchitoches and was selling the

heroin there.



On October 13, 2020, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Morris and a federal

search warrant was issued for his residence. DEA agents were unable to locate Morris to

serve the arrest warrant and on October 26, 2020 Morris was entered into the National

Crime Information Center as a fugitive. While executing the search warrant at the

residence, agents found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug

paraphernalia. The DEA Lab tested the narcotics and found there to be a net weight of

144.321 grams of heroin.



A Nacogdoches, Texas Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a rented vehicle

on October 27, 2020 and Morris was the driver. The officer learned of the outstanding

warrants for Morris and he was arrested and returned to the Western District of

Louisiana.



The DEA, Natchitoches Police Department and Nacogdoches, Texas Police

Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted

the case.