Natchitoches Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Heroin

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
announced that Quintarence D. Morris, 29, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, has been
sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 120 months (10 years) in prison,
followed by 3 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Law enforcements agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)
received information that Morris was distributing heroin and methamphetamine in the
Shreveport/Bossier City and Natchitoches areas. Agents began investigating and
surveilling Morris’ activities in July 2020 and observed his active involvement in the
trafficking of illegal narcotics, specifically heroin. During their investigation, agents
learned that Morris kept heroin at his residence in Natchitoches and was selling the
heroin there.
On October 13, 2020, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Morris and a federal
search warrant was issued for his residence. DEA agents were unable to locate Morris to
serve the arrest warrant and on October 26, 2020 Morris was entered into the National
Crime Information Center as a fugitive. While executing the search warrant at the
residence, agents found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug
paraphernalia. The DEA Lab tested the narcotics and found there to be a net weight of
144.321 grams of heroin.
A Nacogdoches, Texas Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a rented vehicle
on October 27, 2020 and Morris was the driver. The officer learned of the outstanding
warrants for Morris and he was arrested and returned to the Western District of
Louisiana.
The DEA, Natchitoches Police Department and Nacogdoches, Texas Police
Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted
the case.