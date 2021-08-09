National 811 Day on August 11th Is a Reminder to Always Call 811 Before Digging

Whether you are a “do-it-yourself” homeowner or a contracted professional, before starting landscaping or home improvement projects, it is essential to protect yourself and stay safe when digging.

Most people are surprised to learn that there are more than 100 billion feet of underground utilities in the U.S. This equates to more than one football field’s length of buried utilities for every man, woman and child in the country, according to Louisiana 811, an organization dedicated to protecting the safety of people who dig near underground utility lines.

Every nine minutes in the U.S., an underground utility line is damaged because someone did not call 811, the national “Call Before You Dig” phone number, or connect online at Louisiana811.com

Each year, August 11th (8/11) is a reminder to dig safely and lawfully. It’s important to dial 811 or connect online to have the approximate location of underground utilities and pipelines marked, whether you’re installing a fence, deck or swimming pool; planting a tree; or beginning any excavation project at home or on your property.

Protect yourself and those around you from injury by contacting 811. Not only is it the law in Louisiana, but also knowing where pipelines and underground utility lines are buried prevents unintentional damage, service interruptions, potential fines and costly repairs.

You must contact 811 every time, even if you have done so previously for a similar project, as the depth of utilities can vary, and there may be multiple utilities located in the same area.

Contacting 811

When you contact 811, information will be collected about your digging plans, and local pipeline and utility companies will be notified about your project.

Representatives from local pipeline and utility companies will be sent to mark the approximate location of underground utilities using color-coded paint, flags or stakes. If the utility is a metered service, member companies typically mark up to the meter on your property.

The advance notice required to have underground utilities marked varies by state. Louisiana requires at least a two-business day notice. Advanced notice allows utility and facility owners enough time to plan their marking process.

Planning Your Project

Regardless of the depth of your digging or your familiarity with the property, always contact 811 before starting a project that involves digging.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm they have done so. Don’t allow work to start until all utilities have been marked.

After you have waited the required time for markings, if utilities have not been marked, contact 811 again prior to digging. Remember, markings have an expiration date.

If your project is located near the paint, flags or stakes, respect the marks and dig with care.

Protect your safety, the safety of the community and the environment by digging with care. For more information, visit our website at louisiana811.com.