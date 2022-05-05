National Day of Prayer event held at Bellaire Baptist Church

Randy Brown

Bossier Press-Tribune

On Thursday May 5, 2022, Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City took part in the nationwide National Day of Prayer with a special ceremony. This was the third year for Bellaire Baptist Church to hold a National Day of Prayer ceremony.

The National Day of Prayer was created by a joint resolution of Congress in 1952. The resolution was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan amended the 1952 law by designating the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer. The Office of the President issues a new proclamation each year encouraging Americans to gather together as a nation to pray on the first Thursday in May. The national theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer was “Exalt the Lord, Who has Established Us.”

Last Thursday’s ceremony at Bellaire Baptist Church saw a mix of clergy, political officials, law enforcement, first responders, business leaders, charitable organization directors/personnel and many others come together for scripture readings and prayers. A scripture was read with a prayer following for each of the following categories: Fire Departments and First Responders, Law Enforcement, The City of Bossier City, The City of Shreveport, United States Military, Schools and Educators, Elected Officials, National Leaders, Media, Churches and Families. The hour-long event concluded with two special closing prayers.