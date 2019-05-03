National Day of Prayer event in south Bossier sees community pray for all areas of life

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Hundreds of Bossier residents celebrated National Day of Prayer Thursday with special events throughout Bossier.

Events were held at First Baptist Haughton from 6:30-7:30 a.m, Christ Fit Gym at noon, and Barksdale Baptist Church from 6-7 p.m.

Barksdale Baptist Church Pastor Calvin Hubbard opened yesterday evening’s ceremony event with words of love and support for all of Bossier Parish residents, and all souls around the world.

“I cannot think of any other greater legacy that your family might know than, number one: you are a person of prayer, and number two: that you prayed for our country and the centers of influence. I pray to God that He hears your prayers,” said Hubbard.

Pastor Hubbard then introduced eight special guest speakers. Those speakers were Sheriff Julian Whittington, Pastor Ed Baswell, School Board Representative Dennis Bamburg, The Warrior Network Founder Trey McGuire, business owner Bill Jones, Chaplain Matt Campbell and Parkway High School students Drew Martin and Ethan Tasche.

Each speaker spoke about and prayed with the audience about a specific topic that was designated for them.

Sheriff Whittington spoke to the crowd about government.

“Our whole foundation, our laws, our courts, our money, our oath that elected officials take, we are founded on Christian principles,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Law enforcement, nobody gets in this business to be a hero or get rich. They put it on the line everyday and it’s not an easy job, it’s not an easy test. It gets more difficult everyday. I am very proud of all of our agencies here in town. We’re not perfect, nobody is. But they strive hard, and speaking for my people, they have it in their heart.”

Pastor Baswell then spoke about media, Bamburg spoke about education, McGuire spoke about family, Jones spoke about business, Chaplain Campbell spoke about military, and Martin and Tasche spoke about students/education.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.