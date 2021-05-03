National Day of Prayer locations in Bossier Parish, May 6

All are welcome at any of these “National Day of Prayer” locations in Bossier Parish on May 6

Benton

Believers Worship Center, Highway 3, noon – 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 201 Bellevue, 7 – 9 a.m.

Benton United Methodist, 4615 Palmetto, 9:30 a.m.

Bossier City

First United Methodist, 201 John Wesley Blvd. (flag pole), Noon

Christ the King, 425 McCormick St., 7:15 a.m. Morning Prayer, 7:30 Rosary, and 8:15 Mass

Bellaire Baptist, 1210 Bellaire Blvd. (Main Campus), 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Haughton

Central Assembly of God, 700 Highway 80, Noon

The 2021 National Day of Prayer theme prays: ”LORD pour out Your LOVE, LIFE, and LIBERTY.” Praying and proclaiming a promise of God in the theme verse, 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”