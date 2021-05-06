Today is the National Day of Prayer all around the country, and in Bossier Parish it was commemorated with prayer meeting all over the parish.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and several deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office attended several prayer services throughout the parish. Pictured is Sheriff Whittington being prayed for by Pastor Brad Franklin of Benton United Methodist Church, of Benton, along with chaplain Jay Valentine, deputies Ryan Rhodes and Keith Plunkett.

Pastor Randy Harper opened the doors of Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City where prayers were delivered by first responders, pastors, and community leaders from both sides of the Red River.

The holiday was signed into law by President Truman, and every president since has signed a proclamation that encourages Americans to pray on and celebrate this day. The national holiday has always been the first Thursday of May every year since it was founded in 1952. It stands as a day that continues the decision-making of the country’s founding fathers, which used the morals from biblical lessons in difficult situations.