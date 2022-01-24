National organization chooses local leader for program

Shreveport, La. – Lydia Earhart, Director of Marketing and Community Relations at The Glen, has been selected as to be a part of the 2022 Larry Minnix Leadership Academy program through LeadingAge, a national organization in aging services.

Earhart will join leaders in the aging industry from around the nation for a yearlong curriculum drawing on adult learning theory delving into the core principles of reflective leadership through a variety of components.

“I excited for this journey! LeadingAge has open my eyes to a new world in aging services. I see the Leadership Academy as an opportunity – not only for me, but for The Glen – to be able to engage with other communities and explore my leadership role in a natural setting,” Earhart said.

Earhart joined The Glen in 2016 after a lengthy career in journalism. She has been instrumental in the planning, marketing and sales of Redbrook at The Glen, the community’s newest option for independent living.

LeadingAge is a national organization representing more than 5,000 nonprofit aging services providers and other mission-minded organizations that touch millions of lives every day. The Glen has been a member of LeadingAge for 17 years.

For more information, on The Glen go to theglen.org and for more information on LeadingAge, go to www.leadingage.org.

The Glen is a Life Plan Community designed to support older adults as they strive to get the most out of life. Throughout the various levels of living we offer, we provide the comforts of home in an engaging setting. For more information, go to theglen.org.