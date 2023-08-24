National recognition for tech talent pipeline proves CIC, NWLA partnership value

Northwestern Louisiana is garnering national attention for its technology

workforce, with the Cyber Innovation Center poised as a leader helping develop this pipeline.

Business Facilities ranked Louisiana as the top state for the Tech Talent Pipeline category in its 19th

Annual Rankings Report.



“Investment into the Cyber Corridor in the northern part of the state are drawing academia,

industry, and government resources and supporting the demand for talent in cybersecurity,” the

publication noted in a press release. “The state’s move up from second place in 2022 to the top spot

recognizes an impressive and proactive focus on expanding the skilled tech workforce through programs

that are quickly and effectively delivering results.”



The report focuses on 60-plus factors pertinent to site selection teams during a corporate relocation

or expansion project. The report has been a resource for corporate site selectors for nearly 20 years.

“Our region has been blessed at the national, state, and local level with forward-thinking leaders

who invested into the I-20 Cyber Corridor. This investment means development of and support for

cybersecurity talent via new educational programs that lead directly to in-demand, high-paying jobs.

Those jobs impact our local economy, improving the quality of life for our neighbors,” said Kevin Nolten,

CIC vice president. “It truly is a rising tide lifts all boats situation.”



The employed cybersecurity workforce of the Shreveport-Bossier City Metropolitan Statistical Area

is almost 20% above the national average, according to Cyber Seek.



CYBER.ORG, a division of CIC, has spent the last decade building a K-12 cyber education program

across the U.S. with thousands of teachers and students accessing the resources to fuel the cyber

workforce pipeline for the future.



“CYBER.ORG is leading the charge to create a more diverse pool of future cybersecurity

changemakers, and we want cybersecurity education accessible to all students – regardless of their

background,” said Laurie Salvail, executive director of CYBER.ORG. “We are proud of our national

partnerships that bring cybersecurity into the classroom and collaborate with industry leaders to bridge

the cybersecurity workforce gap.”



More than 48,000 people work in technology jobs in Louisiana, according to CompTIA, the nonprofit

association for the information technology industry and workforce.



Those employees’ estimated median wage is $68,661, which is 86% higher than the median wage

for all occupations in the state. The tech sector has an economic impact of $5.7 billion and the state is

home to approximately 5,300 tech businesses.



CIC is the anchor of the National Cyber Research Park (NCRP) and has spent 14 years promoting

research, education, innovation, and collaboration among its partners in governmental agencies, private

industry, and academic institutions.



The General Dynamics Integrated Technology Center, a tenant of the NCRP, provides next-

generation technology services to the federal government with 1,400 high-wage, highly skilled tech

employees.



CIC has also worked with regional university and college partners such as Louisiana Tech University

and Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), to develop a tech talent pipeline for the I-20 Cyber

Corridor.



The Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center (LTASC) is housed in a multi-use building belonging

to BPCC within the NCRP. LTASC hosts cyber training, credential course work and field exercises.

Also, individuals are taught cyber literacy skills and are provided help in dealing with cyber threats,

and manufacturers are trained on how to protect their products.



“With its degree programs and curriculum, Louisiana Tech University has positioned itself as a

leader for developing the tech workforce, not only in the state but the country,” said Dr. Les Guice,

LA Tech president. “Our location within the NCRP allows students to see their futures as they study

and upon graduation, they can literally walk across the street to start their new careers.”



The campus of BPCC lies nested within the NCRP overlay district. As one of the top communit



colleges in not only the region and state, but entire country, BPCC provides a pipeline of talent for a

burgeoning workforce fostered within the NCRP.

“BPCC takes pride in its ability to quickly adapt to support the needs of employers. We worked

diligently with CIC and other area higher education institutions to develop the training and



curriculum that would support the next generation workforce,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, chancellor of

BPCC. “We are delighted, but not surprised, that our area is gaining national recognition for this

innovative thinking and years of hard work from the many varied partners along the Cyber

Corridor.”

Grambling State University is an academic partner of CIC that has emphasized its curriculum to

directly address the need for cybersecurity professionals.

“The latest statistics show there are more than 700,000 cybersecurity jobs available and

Grambling is dedicated to helping bridge that gap,” said Rick Gallot, Jr., president of Grambling

State University. “We are growing the most equipped generation of professionals to strengthen the

security and resilience of cyberspace in America and across the globe.”

The full Business Facilities report — including annual State Rankings and Metro and Global Rankings

— will be published in their July/August 2023 issue.