National Salvation Army Week holds events and outreach in Bossier and Shreveport

Every May, National Salvation Army Week is celebrated across the country, and here in Shreveport, the local Corps has several activities planned to help raise money and awareness for its local programs.

On Tuesday, May 14 Jason’s Deli will have a fundraiser night from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. On Wednesday, May 15t there will be a Veterans’ Outreach program at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. The Women’s Auxiliary will hand out complimentary hotdogs from The Salvation Army canteen from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

On Thursday, May 16t Texas Roadhouse will have a fundraiser night from 4-10 p.m.

The weeklong celebrations will wrap up on Friday, May 17 with a pizza party at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club at 4:00pm. All the money raised from the restaurant fundraiser nights will benefit local programs.

The Salvation Army is also gearing up for its inaugural ‘Snooze-a-Palooza’ bed race to support its homeless shelter, Merkle Center of Hope. It will be on Saturday, June 8th at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport. Information about this upcoming event will also be promoted during National Salvation Army Week. Teams of five will be asked to build a twin bed frame on wheels for racing.

Each team will receive a new twin mattress to use for the race, and afterwards the mattresses will be donated to the shelter. Every team is encouraged to come up with a theme and dress in costumes. There will also be a bed parade ahead of the race. The non-profit is currently seeking team registrations and sponsorships. The event is free for anyone who wants to just come out to watch. You can learn more at www.snoozeapalooza.eventbrite.com.