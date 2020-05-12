National Salvation Army Week May 10th-17th

Shreveport, LA (May 12, 2020) – Over 45 million Americans live in poverty. Forty million Americans went hungry last year, 2.5 million children experience homelessness in the U.S., and 12 million kids don’t have enough to eat today. The Salvation Army’s core values are to be brave, to have compassion, to be uplifting to others, to be passionate, and to be trusted by our communities. That is why we fight for good.



This week marks our 66th annual National Salvation Army Week, May 10-17, 2020. Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to celebrate our volunteers, donors, and program beneficiaries who have enabled us to serve in the United States for 140 years.



National Salvation Army Week was first declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 – 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the U.S. The celebration was put in place as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves. In his speech, President Eisenhower said:



“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness, and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”



National Salvation Army Week falls during a difficult time this year, and we would like to express our gratitude to all of the donors who have stepped in to help the Army during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are unable to plan any public activities due to social distancing, we encourage our supporters to join us on social media each day with #FightForGood as we celebrate the Army’s core values.



We’re thankful for this opportunity to recognize the volunteers who give their time and talents to The Salvation Army each year to help us “Do The Most Good.” The Salvation Army works to give a hand up, not a handout through our three million volunteers and 7,700 centers of operation. Thank you to all our amazing supporters!



To continue supporting The Salvation Army during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: SalvationArmyALM.org/give . For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Northwest Louisiana, contact Lieutenant Jamaal Ellis at 318-424-3200. Thank you for your support!

