NATIONAL SEARCH ANNOUNCED FOR THE NEXT PRESIDENT AND CEO OF LOUISIANA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

A national search has been announced for the next President and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB). The Louisiana Educational Television Authority (LETA) and the Foundation for Excellence in Louisiana Public Broadcasting (Foundation) made the announcement today. The CEO reports to the Board of Directors of LETA, which was established by the legislature in 1971.

Through a network of six stations, LPB reaches viewers in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. LPB provides critical broadcast and educational content to viewers, educators and students throughout the state. LPB’s mission is to improve the lives of Louisianans with quality programming over-the-air, online and in the classroom, capturing the state’s unique history, its people, places and events.

The next LPB CEO will succeed Beth Courtney, whose distinguished and award-winning service with public media spanned more than 45 years.

NETA Consulting, a national executive search and consulting group specializing in public media stations, will be assisting with the CEO search. The search begins with a series of interviews with board members, LPB staff members and key stakeholders to develop a full understanding of the position requirements and special skills needed to lead the organization going forward. NETA Consulting will also reach out to public media system leaders and its network of public media leaders nationally.

The LETA Board will conduct interviews with potential candidates, and finalist selection is expected in May. For best consideration, applications should be received by March 25, 2022.

The position description for the President and CEO can be found here.

Applications may be submitted to Apply@NETAConsulting.org and should include a cover letter, detailed resume, and a brief vision statement regarding public media and LPB. Candidates considered for interviews will be required to submit five references who can speak credibly to their skills and experience pertinent to this position.