National Technology Firm to Create New Orleans Talent Hub, Create 150 Jobs

Excella, an Agile technology firm that specializes in artificial intelligence and modernizing IT systems, announced it is establishing a talent hub in New Orleans to expand its software development team for government and business clients. The company plans to create 150 direct new jobs with an annual payroll of $21 million over the next five years.

The Virginia-based company was founded 20 years ago with the mission to create modern, meaningful technology solutions for federal agencies, brands and nonprofits. Excella has grown into a 270-person, remote-flexible firm with locations in high-potential tech markets across the nation.

“This is a great win for Louisiana’s rapidly expanding technology sector,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Companies like Excella are diversifying the state’s economy while also driving innovation and empowering our workforce with quality, high-paying jobs.”

To help foster tech growth in the state, Excella plans to partner and invest in Louisiana-based organizations and events such as NOLAvate, Operation Spark and Black Tech NOLA.

“I’m excited to bring Excella to Louisiana and be part of building the state into the country’s most creative tech hub,” said Excella CEO and cofounder Burton White.

The firm’s offices are located at The Shop, a coworking space in downtown New Orleans. Excella looks to hire UX Designers, Software Developers, Project Managers, Agile Coaches, Data Engineers, DevOps Engineers and Business Analysts for its local team. Learn more about job opportunities, hiring events and news updates with Excella here.

“As the city’s technology economy continues to expand, New Orleans Business Alliance is excited to welcome Excella,” said Norman E. Barnum IV, NOLABA president and CEO. “NOLABA looks forward to working with Excella to connect with the vast and diverse talent networks available in New Orleans. The future of technology employment will continue to become more flexible, and New Orleans is poised to benefit from this trend.”

To secure the project in New Orleans, the state of Louisiana offered Excella a competitive incentives package including a $2.7 million Digital Interactive Media and Software Development Incentive tax credit. The company is also expected to utilize the recruitment and customized training services of LED FastStart, Louisiana’s nationally acclaimed workforce development program.

“This announcement represents a homecoming for Excella co-founder Burton White, a long-time leading tech executive,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This validates the over 18 months that GNO, Inc. and partners have been working with Excella, and also the fact that – trends in remote work notwithstanding – connecting a company with a strong local community remains a winning strategy.”