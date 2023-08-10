National Tour Association Travel Exchange 2023 to be Held in Shreveport-Bossier

The National Tour Associations Travel Exchange Conference for 2023 will be held in Shreveport, Louisiana. November 12 – 15, 2023, more than 500 NTA members and travel professionals from around the world have the opportunity to explore Shreveport-Bossier as a destination for business appointments, education, community-building experiences, and group touring capabilities.

“We are so excited that Shreveport-Bossier has been chosen as the host city for NTA’s Travel Exchange this year,” said Stacy Brown, Visit Shreveport-Bossier President, and CEO. “This conference will give us the opportunity to showcase who we are as a truly unique travel destination and give tour operators and travel industry professionals from across North America a chance to see that we have enough flavor, style and soul for two cities!”

Travel Exchange, or TREX ’23, allows tour operators and travel advisors to meet with representatives of destinations and tour suppliers as they seek to renew and develop itineraries for multiday tours. NTA members listen and learn during one-on-one appointments and in the show’s education sessions.

“The NTA community is very excited to be in Shreveport and Bossier City this fall. Our members are signing up incredibly fast—especially tour operators,” said Catherine Prather, NTA president. “While I know NTA members look forward to getting together to conduct business and reconnect with friends, I am certain they are also eager to experience the unique sights, tastes, and sounds of Shreveport-Bossier.”

Attendees of the Travel Exchange, which will include certified tour directors and travel guides, will have the opportunity to explore Shreveport-Bossier throughout the four-day conference. Visit Shreveport-Bossier will guide them through various sightseeing tours and evening events at local hot spots. The group tours, A Taste of Northwest Louisiana, East Bank District Pub Crawl & Art, Experience it all Downtown, and Wicked Shreveport, are already sold out. These tours will highlight the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport, Gators and Friends in Greenwood, multiple locations in Bossier City’s East Bank Arts District, and so much more.

“Bringing the National Tour Association’s Annual TREX conference to our community during November 12 – 15 creates an opportunity to showcase the regions attractions, history, food, and hospitality to hundreds of the top tour operators and industry leaders,” said David Bradley, Vice President of Business Development at Visit Shreveport-Bossier.