Nearly 1,200 students to graduate anti-drug program in Bossier Parish

It’s D.A.R.E. graduation time here in Bossier Parish!

Plain Dealing Elementary School will hold the first graduation on Dec. 3, followed by 12 other elementary schools in Bossier Parish over the upcoming few weeks. Nearly 1,200 students will graduate from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program this Fall semester in Bossier Parish.

Here are the D.A.R.E. graduations that will take place this semester:

Plain Dealing Elementary Dec. 3 9 a.m.

W.T. Lewis Elementary Dec. 3 1 p.m.

Benton Elementary Dec. 4 1 p.m.

Stockwell Place Elementary Dec. 5 1 p.m.

Plantation Park Elementary Dec. 6 9 a.m.

Bossier Elementary Dec. 9 9 a.m.

Waller Elementary Dec. 11 9 a.m.

Curtis Elementary Dec. 12 1 p.m.

Apollo Elementary Dec. 13 1 p.m.

Meadowview Elementary Dec. 16 9 a.m.

Central Park Elementary Dec. 18 1 p.m.

Kerr Elementary Jan. 16 9 a.m.

Kingston Elementary Feb. 21 9 a.m.

The D.A.R.E program is a semester-long curriculum taught by Sheriff’s deputies that emphasizes good decision skills for young people to avoid bullying, drugs, violence and other harmful behaviors. Students are also taught confidence-building and coping skills.

Deputies teach the D.A.R.E. Decision Making Model: D – Define: Describe the problem, challenge or opportunity. A – Assess: What are your choices? R – Respond: Make a choice. Use the facts and information you have gathered. E – Evaluate: Review your decision.

There will be a total of 1,629 elementary school students graduating this school year from the semester-long D.A.R.E. program, and 1,573 middle school students will also be graduating from a refresher D.A.R.E. training program this school year.