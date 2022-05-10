NEARLY 300 STUDENTS TO GRADUATE DURING SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT’S SPRING 2022 COMMENCEMENT, WEDNESDAY, MAY 11, 2022

Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) has a lot to celebrate at this Spring’s Commencement. Nearly 300 students

with various accomplishments are scheduled to walk the stage, including a mother and son duo.



Commencement will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport.



This year’s Commencement Speaker is Southern University System Board Member, Mr. Sam Albert Gilliam. Mr. Gilliam

has served the Southern University System (SUS) and SUSLA in various capacities over the last three decades, including as

SUSLA’s Former Interim Chancellor (appointed July 1, 2015). Within his current capacity as a SUS Board Member, Mr.

Gilliam also serves as Chairman of The Academic Advisors Committee.



After 32 years of service at Southern University, he accepted an appointment at Wiley College as Director of Student

Affairs for a short period of time before taking an appointment with the City of Shreveport in August of 1999 as Assistant

Chief Administrative Officer. While with the City of Shreveport he designed and implemented the City’s Fair Share Program

that dealt with procurement of goods and services from developing and socio-economically disadvantaged businesses.



From February 2007 until April 2008, he served as the Director of Economic Development for the city with responsibility

for attracting and retaining businesses, developing incentives, providing tax credits and lending technical support to

developing businesses.



The commencement will also be livestreamed through our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/SUShreveport.