NEED A NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION? STOP LITTER IN 2023 AND LET LOUISIANA SHINE

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor ask people in all 64 parishes of Louisiana to stop littering in 2023 and make a New Year’s resolution to pitch in and help clean up the state.

“The start of a new year is a time to make new goals. In 2023, let us all make cleaning up our state a goal. By choosing to do little things to prevent litter in Louisiana, we can see big changes,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I encourage everyone to adopt one or all 10 of KLB’s proposed New Year’s resolutions to help clean up our Sportsman’s Paradise. These are a good way to start making sure we Let Louisiana Shine in 2023.”

In 2023, I resolve to:

Bag my trash, tie the bag tight, and put a lid on my outdoor trashcan.

All these simple actions help prevent your trash from becoming litter.

Keep a trash bag in my vehicle and dispose of it properly at home.

This action helps prevent roadside litter. Fifty-three percent of roadside litter is attributed to motorists.

Check the bed of my truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.

Secure my load with tarps, nets, and tie-downs when transporting large items in my truck or trailer.

This helps prevent accidents caused by fallen items. Sixteen percent of roadside litter is attributed to unsecured loads.

Get a travel ashtray.

Tossed cigarette butts are litter and can end up in our waterways and harm fish and wildlife. Ninety-one percent of litter is less than four inches. In 2021-22, KLB’s Community Affiliate network removed 43,535 cigarette butts.

Check my business parking lot for litter and install trash receptacles when possible.

A clean place of business is a business that cares about Louisiana.

Model positive behavior for your children by not littering and teach them the importance of caring for their community.

Read a children’s book on the subject from your local library.

Use fewer single-use plastics, like plastic water bottles and plastic bags.

Lightweight plastics easily become litter, as they are carried by the wind and water. Reusable bottles and bags are affordable investments. When not recycled, single-use items can take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to decompose.

Sign up to clean up during Love the Boot Week, seven days of cleanup and beautification events happening April 17-23, 2023.

Registration opens at lovetheboot.org on January 23. In 2022, Love the Boot Week led to 280 events and the removal 293 tons of litter by 8,476 people.

Pick up litter when I see it.

If we all chip in, we will see a difference.

Litter can include paper, fast food wrappers, beverage cans, Styrofoam, cardboard, plastic bottles, cigarette butts, tire parts, plastic bags, clothing, and even biodegradable items. When not disposed of properly, trash adds to Louisiana’s litter problem. In Louisiana, which is the eighth most littered state, an estimated $40 million in taxpayer dollars are spent each year on litter removal, abatement, education, and enforcement.

“Eighty-one percent of litter is intentional and 100% preventable,” says Susan Russell, Executive Director of KLB.” “Make a new year’s resolution that benefits you, your family, your community, and the state of Louisiana. Do your part to Let Louisiana Shine in 2023 by stopping litter.”

KLB encourages the people of Louisiana to visit www.letlouisianashine.org for litter facts and prevention tips.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is the state’s anti‐litter and community improvement organization focused on education, enforcement, awareness, and cleanups. Affiliated with Keep America Beautiful, Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is comprised of a network of 39 affiliates in communities throughout the state. For more information, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.