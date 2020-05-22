Neighborhood vehicle burglary investigations lead to juvenile arrests

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Unit arrested three juveniles in connection to three vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Greenacres area including Douglas Street. Detectives arrested one 16-year-old juvenile male and two 15-year-old juvenile males. The teenagers are charged with two counts each simple burglary and one count each attempted simple burglary.



Video surveillance footage from personal home security systems is often useful in helping to solve property crimes. Bossier City Police Chef Shane McWilliams reminds residents about the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the police in addition to posting it on social media. McWilliams says, “If you don’t report it to us, we can’t act on it. We encourage you to put it up on your social media but we also encourage you to report it to us.” Information can be provided to the Bossier City Police Department by calling the non-emergency line 318-741-8605.

