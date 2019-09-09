Neilson Paul Ponthier

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Neilson Paul Ponthier will were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Father Rothell Price officiating. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Neilson was born in Big Spring, TX on May 3, 1955 to Ory Ponthier and Margaret Escude Ponthier. He served in the Air Force during Vietnam. He worked as a designer for Johnson Control.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Ory Ponthier; siblings, Michael Ponthier and wife Bonnie, Ellis Ponthier and Patrick Ponthier.

Neilson is survived by his wife, P. Katherine Ponthier of Bossier City, LA; son, Andy P. Ponthier and wife Kami of Garland, TX; step-daughter, Kelli Forrester Prudhomme and husband Steve of W. Monroe, LA; sister, Alicia Smith and husband Doug of Shreveport, LA; sisters-in-law, Charlotte George and husband Howard of Shreveport, LA and Norma Ponthier of Azle, TX; three grandsons and numerous great grandchildren.