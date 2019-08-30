Nelda “Charli “ Weiland

Bossier City, LA – Nelda “Charli “ Weiland, 81, of Bossier City, LA passed away on Monday, August 26th, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held at Haughton’s Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, August 30th from 6 to 7 PM.

Nelda was born January 14th, 1938 in Shreveport, LA to Effie and Archie “Bob” Lindsay. In her high school years, Nelda met John Shamburger and became an Air Force wife. Stationed in Maine, she and John had three children. After John’s death, Nelda settled in her hometown of Shreveport and began working as a hair dresser. She remarried, and she and her new husband shared ownership of Fischer Carpet. A fourth child would give her three boys to proudly raise. Retiring early, Nelda loved to travel and dance. Two more husbands were lost to death. Later in life, Nelda changed her name to Charli…a name she liked better.

Preceded in death is her brother Richard Lindsay and two of her children, Johnette Shamburger and Franklin Fischer Jr. She is survived by son Rex Shamburger, Raymond Shamburger and wife Candi, and “like a daughter” Bonnie Blake. She has four grandchildren, Chris, Nicole, Rex Jr, and John, and four great grandchildren, Hannah, Breana, Brooklyn, and Kylie.

Thank you to her new friends at Brookdale Retirement where she recently made her new home. And a special thank you to her friend and caregiver, Ricarda Carlisle, who tried to get Charli to color inside the lines.