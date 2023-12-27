Nellygrace Christie ‘Chris’ Stoll



March 23, 1927 – Dec. 23, 2023



A Memorial Service for Chris Stoll will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 908 Rutherford St, Shreveport, Louisiana. The Very Reverend Alston Johnson will officiate. A Reception will follow at Fairfield Manor Bed & Breakfast.



Chris grew up on her family’s ranch along the Sacramento River in Walnut Grove, California. After marrying Allan, they settled in Bossier City, where she lived the remainder of her life. She was self-taught and became proficient at cooking, baking, sewing and gardening while raising five children. She was a Real Estate Agent and eventually a Real Estate Broker. Later, she became a travel agent and worked until the age of 80. This career aligned with her lifelong love of travel. Most important to Mom, was her family. She never missed a family event. Mom was a true friend to her children. She spent numerous hours in her garden and loved to show people around it and share in the enjoyment of her hard work. She loved being outside.



Mom was a member of many clubs and organizations including: Master Gardeners, Genealogy, D.A.R., Quota Club of Bossier, Keep Bossier Beautiful, a founding member of the Krewe of Gemini and of St. George’s Episcopal Church. When her girls were young, she led her own Brownie Troop. She volunteered to maintain the gardens at Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor for many years, to teach adults to read, and to sell tickets at Mudbug Madness for thirty years. She loved having a full calendar and enjoyed the many friends she made along the way.

She is survived by her children, Pat Hennessy and wife, Holli, Sherry Anderson and husband, Dale, Christie O’Reilly and husband, John, Nancy Larsen and Allan Stoll, Jr. and wife, Kristi; and nephew, James Carter Christie and wife, Sally.



Additionally, she is survived by 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, Lisa Trombetta her husband, Scott and their children Hunter, Jacob and Ellyn. John Carter Hennessy and his children Ronnie Lynn and Jack. Christie Cameron and husband, Stacy and their children Gabrielle and Cecilia. Christopher Larsen and his wife, Danielle and their children Stella and Clark. Dillon O’Reilly, Kelly LaBry and her husband, Jacque and their children Jacque, Jr., Emile and Mary Jo. Connor O’Reilly and his wife Lauren. Allie Gillen and her husband, Gif and their children, Ford, Leo and Maisie, Lindsey Anderson. Daniel Stoll and his children, Paislee and Allannah. Jordan Stoll and Joshua Stoll.



She was preceded in death by her only brother, Carter Christie; former husband, Allan Stoll, Sr., daughter-in-law, Lynn Hennessy, and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Dunn.

Mom very generously supported many causes, too lengthy to list. Some were the American Cancer Society, Susan B Komen, Blue Ridge School, St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, St. George’s Episcopal Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Community Renewal, March of Dimes, Alzheimer’s Association, Boy’s Club and Chimp Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to any organization that holds meaning to you.

